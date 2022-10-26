KAPLAN, La. (KLFY) – Crime Stoppers and the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office need the public’s assistance in finding stolen equipment, including a UTV.
Detectives with the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating a theft that occurred the night of October 20. Someone broke into a shed of a home on Sumac Road near Kaplan and stole a 2017 Yammar 700, 6 seater. The side-by-side was red, with silver trimming. Additional items stolen included a gray and green, EGO model CS1800 18” electric chainsaw along with an EGO, model CH2100, 56-volt battery charger.
If you have information on this or any other crime, call the Crime Stoppers tips line at 740-TIPS or download the P3 app to report tips anonymously where you can earn a cash reward.