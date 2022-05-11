ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — The Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office and Crime Stoppers are looking for an Abbeville-area man wanted for drug distribution charges.

Janus Reaux, 37, is described as a Black man with brown eyes and black hair, standing 6’5″ and weighing approximately 265 lbs. Reaux is wanted for multiple counts of possession with intent to distribute Schedule I, II and III narcotics.

If you have information on this fugitive or any other crime, call the Crime Stoppers TIP line at (337) 740-TIPS or download the P3 app to report tips anonymously where you can earn a cash reward.