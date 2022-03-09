ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Vermilion Parish Crime Stoppers and the Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in finding a wanted man.

Anthony James Trahan, 34, of Erath, is wanted for home improvement fraud, where he allegedly he took money for home improvements that were never done, according to Crime Stoppers Coordinator Eddie Langlinais.

Trahan’s last known address is on Wilmer Road in Erath, but he may have relocated to other areas in Acadiana. Trahan may be living with friends or family who are aware that Trahan is a fugitive from justice. As a reminder to the friends and/or family that may be hiding or harboring Trahan, Louisiana law considers this behavior as being an accessory after the fact. Anyone convicted of this crime can be imprisoned for up to five years.

Trahan is described as a white male, with brown eyes, black hair, standing 6’1″ tall, and weighing approximately 230 pounds.

If you have information on this or any other crime, call the Vermilion Parish Crime Stoppers TIP line at (337) 740-TIPS or download and log on to the P3 app to report tips anonymously where you can earn a cash reward.