VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Vermilion Parish officials said they are investigating a plane crash that occurred Tuesday afternoon in Vermilion Bay.

According to Sheriff Mike Couvillon, the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office was notified of a plane crash in the middle of Vermilion Bay around 2:10 p.m.

Upon arrival of the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Water Patrol Division, officials said the unidentified pilot was found to be safe and uninjured. It was determined that the pilot was recovered by a passing boater.

The plane was being operated by an Omega Protein pilot who was advised that he was able to land the plane softly and follow all protocols to exit the plane before it sank, according to authorities.

The investigation is being handled by Omega Protein and the NTSB.