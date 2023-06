VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Vermilion Parish just announced an emergency road closure.

The emergency road closure is between Chief H. Fred Ave. and Bowie Rd. in Vermillion Parish.

The road will be closed until further notice for emergency repairs.

The release said that emergency vehicles will not have access through the work area and that the detour route will consist of US 167, LA 699 and LA 343.