KAPLAN, La. (KLFY) – The Vermilion Parish Rabies Animal Control is near capacity despite emptying the shelter in June.

Manager Debbie Garrot says the animals come in faster than they can leave. Garrot says the overcrowding stems from lack of spay and neuters.”Through a private donor, I hope to develop a program through our vet to help pay for spay and neuter in our communities.”

Garrot says another big issue in the parish is rent properties. She explains by saying tenants move out, leaving behind the animals they accumulated. “We have no idea where the people go, so we can’t file charges, but we have to deal with the animals.”

Through a rescue, the majority of the facility’s animals go east. “The reason for the east coast is because they have implemented a much better spay and neuter program,” Garrot says.

The shelter was completely emptied on June 25th of over 100 dogs and over 20 cats. To date, they have 58 dogs and 32 cats. “We only have five empty kennels,” says Garrot. “Tomorrow, we will have to euthanize some cats after 3 p.m. because of capacity.”

When it comes to taking surrenders, Garrot says she asks for the owner’s cooperation. “We ask them to foster the animal. We can help with food if finances are a problem.”