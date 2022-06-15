ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Vermilion Parish Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in identifying a pair of suspects involved in a 2015 murder near Erath.

Murder victim Chad LeBlanc (Courtesy Vermilion Parish Crime Stoppers)

On July 24, 2015, Vermilion Parish deputies found the body of Chad LeBlanc, 44, dead on Coteau Rd. near Erath. According to Crime Stoppers Coordinator Eddie Langlinais, a witness stated that two men in a light-colored SUV approached LeBlanc at his residence as he sat outside. After a short verbal argument, the two men began shooting. LeBlanc died of multiple gunshot wounds.

If you have information on this or any other crime in Vermilion Parish, call the Crime Stoppers TIPS line at (337) 740-TIPS or download and log on to the P3 app to report tips anonymously where you can earn a cash reward.