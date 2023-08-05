VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY)– A Gueydan teenager died from injuries obtained in a single-vehicle crash in Vermilion Parish on July 29.

On Aug. 4, the hospital notified Louisiana troopers of 14-year-old Jaci Guidry’s death following the single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 713 near Coach Road, according to Louisiana State Police.

The initial investigation by State Police shows that the crash occurred as 22-year-old Justin Lee Faulk of Kaplan was driving north on LA 713 when his 2005 Chevrolet Silverado crossed the center line and traveled off the roadway, entering a ditch. The Silverado then overturned several times.

Guidry was a passenger in the vehicle and was unrestrained and ejected. She was sent to a hospital in serious condition, according to police.

Two additional unrestrained passengers obtained serious injuries and was then transported to the hospital.

Faulk, also unrestrained, was found to be impaired by police. The breath sample submitted determined he was over the legal limit of intoxication at the time of the crash.

He was arrested and sent to Vermilion Parish Jail with the following charges: DWI 2nd offense, 1st degree negligent injuring (three counts), careless operation, no seatbelt and expired motor vehicle inspection.

This is an ongoing investigation and additional charges for Faulk are pending.