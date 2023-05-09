VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Two deputies with the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office were arrested for incidents involving domestic violence, authorities said.

Bill O’Neal and Christopher Guidry were arrested for separate incidents for domestic abuse battery.

O’Neal was arrested on April 26 and charged with two counts of domestic abuse child endangerment. He was released on $2,000 bond the next day.

Guidry was arrested on May 1 and charged with one count of domestic abuse battery child endangerment, one count of false imprisonment misdemeanor and three counts of resisting an officer misdemeanor. A 15th JDC prosecutor refused all charges on Guidry due to having no cooperation or testimony from the alleged victim, authorities said.

According to a spokesperson with the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office, both deputies have surrendered their enforcement commissions (no arrest powers), have been suspended from working in any public enforcement capacity and prohibited from carrying any department-issued firearms.

Both have been reassigned to work at the parish jail performing administrative duties until such time the judicial system reaches a final disposition, when a final decision will be made regarding their employment with the Vermilion Parish Sheriff Office.