VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Two men received guilty verdicts for the second degree murder of an 18-year-old in July of 2022.

Donald Briggs III, 26, and Stefan Briggs, 21, received guilty verdicts Wednesday evening by a Vermilion Parish jury for the second degree murder of 18-year-old Jazaylon Levy on July 14 2022, at an Abbeville apartment complex.

Law enforcement investigated after 911 calls of shots fired at the Stone Bridge Apartment Complex at 2790 Rodeo Drive in Abbeville, and found the victim with a serious gunshot wound to his hip. Levy was transported to Abbeville General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Persecutor Calvin E. Woodruff, Jr. presented video footage of the two men leaving a Walmart in Abbeville shortly before the shooting and leaving the scene immediately after the shooting.

Witnesses also testified at trail about the locations of the two men the video footage provided and the silver Mercedes Benz they arrived to the apartment complex in.

“This was an effort of tremendous teamwork between the DA’s office and law enforcement, and we had a jury that was willing to look at all the evidence and deal with it properly,” said Woodruff

Levy had recently moved to Abbeville, and law enforcement believed he was not the intended target of the Briggs shooting, but that he was an innocent bystander.