VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Two men have been arrested for alleged catalytic converter thefts in Vermilion Parish, according to authorities.

According to the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office‘s Public Information Officer Eddie Langlinais, Benjamin Richard, 35, of Kaplan, and Blake Blanchard, 23, of Kaplan were both arrested on Aug. 16.

Both men were booked into the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center and charged with three counts of felony theft and two counts of felony criminal damage to property.

Both men’s bonds have been set at $17,500.

Langlinais said that after a week-long investigation, the Vermilion Parish Sherrif’s Office Criminal Investigations Division gathered enough information to obtain warrants and make the arrests.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.