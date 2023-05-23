GUEYDAN, La. (KLFY) – Two crop duster airplanes collided on a landing strip outside of Gueydan on Monday.

According to Vermilion Parish Sheriff Mike Couvillion, just after 10 a.m. on Monday, two crop duster airplanes collided on a dirt landing strip near the Vermilion Parish Police Jury parish barn on Hwy. 14 near Gueydan. Neither pilot was injured and only the aircraft were damaged.

Lafayette Regional Airport Operations was notified of the incident, and they notified the FAA/NTSB Regional Operations Center (ROC), who will be handling the investigation.