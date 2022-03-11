MAURICE, La. (KLFY) — Two people were arrested in Maurice earlier this week after a traffic stop turned into a narcotics investigation, according to the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office (VPSO).

The following people were arrested and charged with the following crimes:

Courtney Davis

Thomas Jenkins

Thomas Jenkins III, 51, of Donaldsonville:

Possession with intent to distribute Synthetic marijuana,

Possession with the intent to distribute MDMA, Ecstasy

Courtney Davis, 33, of Maurice:

Possession with the intent to distribute Synthetic Marijuana

Transaction involving drug proceeds

Possession of drug paraphernalia

The Maurice Police Department (MPD) was initiating a traffic stop on John Michael Road in Maurice when the driver continued until he pulled into a residence (later identified as his) off of that road. The driver then exited the vehicle while the passenger tried to discard something.

After securing the scene, the officer found a backpack, which was what the passenger had tried to discard earlier. The officer found a large amount of possible synthetic marijuana and several multicolored pills in the backpack.

The officer then contacted the Vermilion Municipal and Sheriff’s Narcotics Task Force to help with the investigation. Once the task force agent arrived, a search warrant was carried out on the house.

After a search of the residence, approximately five pounds of synthetic marijuana were located within the residence. The total amount of drugs seized is approximately 6 pounds of synthetic marijuana, over 2,500 ecstasy pills, $1,978 in suspected drug proceed currency, and drug paraphernalia.

A number of juveniles were also charged, but their identities will not be released.