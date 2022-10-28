ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) – Arrest warrants have been secured for two Abbeville men wanted for attempted first-degree murder, according to the Abbeville Police Department (APD).
Tremikal Dashawn Plowden, 19 of Abbeville is wanted for three counts of attempted first-degree murder, according to APD.
Tyrese Willis, 19, of Abbeville is also wanted for three counts of attempted first-degree murder, according to APD.
The warrants were issued by the 15th Judicial District Court and APD said that the bond has been set at $600,000 for both.
The warrants come after a shooting injured three people in the 1200 block of South Saint Charles St. around 6 p.m on Monday, Oct. 24.
Anyone with information on Willis or Plowden’s whereabouts is asked to contact APD at (337) 893-2511.
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.