ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) – Arrest warrants have been secured for two Abbeville men wanted for attempted first-degree murder, according to the Abbeville Police Department (APD).

Tremikal Dashawn Plowden, 19 of Abbeville is wanted for three counts of attempted first-degree murder, according to APD.

Tyrese Willis, 19, of Abbeville is also wanted for three counts of attempted first-degree murder, according to APD.

The warrants were issued by the 15th Judicial District Court and APD said that the bond has been set at $600,000 for both.

The warrants come after a shooting injured three people in the 1200 block of South Saint Charles St. around 6 p.m on Monday, Oct. 24.

Anyone with information on Willis or Plowden’s whereabouts is asked to contact APD at (337) 893-2511.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.