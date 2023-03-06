VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY) – An Abbeville resident has been arrested after drugs and firearms were found during a traffic stop, according to the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office (VPSO).

Ethan Baudoin, of Abbeville, was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, according to VPSO.

VPSO said that following a traffic stop that was made on Baudoin, deputies encountered a strong smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

The deputy asked if there was anything illegal inside the vehicle and was told no. VPSO said that permission to search the vehicle was then granted.

According to VPSO, the following was found while searching the vehicle:

Approximately 50 grams of marijuana

A scale

Two 9mm handguns

Courtesy of VPSO

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.