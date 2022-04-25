MAURICE, La. (KLFY) — The Town of Maurice will be holding a special Board of Aldermen meeting on Thursday, April 28 to discuss adding members to its government.

Mayor Wayne Theriot said residents are encouraged to attend the meeting.

“At the meeting, each person interested will be allowed to address the council prior to a draw to determine the order of consideration,” said Theriot. “If there are additional interested parties please notify city hall so that we can be prepared to discuss them at the meeting. We appreciate those who have expressed interest and hope whether or not they are appointed they will qualify for the general election that will be held in November.”