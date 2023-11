ERATH, La. (KLFY) — An Erath park is missing a bench.

A park bench, like the one pictured below, was removed from the Erath City Park playground area between 3:30-4 p.m. Friday, authorities said.

Anyone who witnessed the bench being taken or has information regarding the missing bench is asked to contact the Town of Erath at 337-385-3627 or the Erath Police Department at 337-937-8401.

