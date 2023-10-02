ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Abbeville Police have reported the arrest of three men and a juvenile for a Saturday shooting.

On Saturday, Sept. 30 at approximately 12:29 p.m. officers said they received a call about a shooting at the Live Oak Apartment complex at 1610 Martin Luther King Drive.

Officials said they interviewed tenants at the apartment complex, who stated a Black male subject fired shots towards James A. Herod Apartment complex while a minor returned fire at the driveway of Live Oak Manor.

Officers met with the management of Live Oak Manor and were able to identify all parties involved in the shooting, and which apartment the shooters ran to after the shooting through surveillance footage, according to authorities.

Surrounding the apartment the suspects fled to, officers said they were able to enter and arrested the individuals inside. Those located inside and charged are the following:

La’Daedrick Narcisse, 30, of Abbeville 5 counts of attempted first degree murder Possession of firearm by a convicted felony Illegal discharge of a weapon Aggravated criminal damage of property Warrants for attempted second degree murder Simple battery and cruelty of a juvenile

Kaylan Lewis, 20, of Abbeville Warrants for illegal carrying of weapons Attempted second degree murder Aggravated criminal damage to property

Chavez Waters ,30, of Abbeville Obstruction of justice



Officers said they later located the juvenile who was involved in the shooting and charged them with the following:

Juvenile Attempted second degree murder Illegal use of weapons 2 counts of aggravated criminal damage to property Illegal possession of a firearm by a juvenile



All three adult suspects were booked into the Abbeville Police Department and transferred to the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Correction Center. The juvenile was booked into a Juvenile Detention Center in Jonesboro.

This case is still under investigation.

