KAPLAN, La. (KLFY)– With Halloween around the corner, do not be surprised when you see zombies in Kaplan.

Yolanda Johnnie, the creator and coordinator of Walkerfest 2023, is bringing the first-ever zombie-themed city-wide party/stroll to Kaplan.

“The idea literally came out of nowhere,” Johnnie said. “I love Halloween, and I wanted to get everybody involved with doing something fun in the community. So I figured, let’s have a Halloween block party, zombie walk.”

Johnnie said she got approval from the mayor and city hall to put on this event.

“It’s the first time this ever happened in Kaplan, but it’s not the first time it’s ever happened, and I love zombies and special effects makeup, so I figured this would be a good opportunity to showcase some of the different types of zombie makeup just bringing Hollywood here to Kaplan,” she said.

Johnnie is a special effects makeup artist, photographer and videographer. She told News 10 that she has had multiple opportunities to do face makeup at local haunted houses, video sets and photo shoots.

“I’m pretty experienced in that area, so I just thought that I would like to see how other people view zombies and if they want to come and show their costumes [and] their makeup, and here we are,” Johnnie said.

If you haven’t seen the promo videos created, you’re in for a fright.

“The video came just like everything else, just out of nowhere, thinking of one thing, and then it led to multiple things,” Johnnie said. “So, I put together a team of amazing actors, makeup artists, and directors from Texas, and we got together [and] filmed two promo videos, and all together, it’s over 100,000 views on all of our social platforms.”

“This is the first time this has happened, and I know it’s a busy season, but people are always looking for something fun to do, and this is something fun and different,” she added.

There will be music, food trucks, vendors, craft and snack vendors. A costume contest with cash prizes and it is all free and family-oriented. If the event works out, she would like to do the event annually and go to other cities to do a tour to show off zombies. The event is on Saturday in the Community Park area in Kaplan, 119 N Irving Avenue, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

