ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Over a dozen police units and the SWAT team surrounded an Abbeville home on Martin Luther King Dr. near East Louisiana St. Police say they were executing a search warrant, but residents describe the scene as more of a stand off. Witnesses say they heard gunshots Thursday morning and saw five men run into the home that was later surrounded. Four of the five men were arrested in the back yard. With one still at large, the SWAT team was called in to help.

Witnesses told News 10 that SWAT and Abbeville police waited outside of the home, shouting into a microphone that they had a search warrant. Residents feel this was an overreaction.

“They had all these guns pointed for one dude. Why do they need one all those guns for one black person? I’m just being truthfully honest. We’re getting tired of it,” one man told News 10.

The units were outside of the home from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and no one came out, according to the witness. He says that’s when the team forced their way in, breaking down the front door. Investigators recovered multiple backpacks from the home, but no suspect. Witnesses say they saw a man jump from the back window before the SWAT team arrived.