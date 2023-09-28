ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — A suspect is in custody in connection with a shooting at a hookah lounge in Abbeville, authorities said.

Kalen Christopher Cormier turned himself in at the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center after learning there was an arrest warrant issued for him, according to the Abbeville Police Department.

Cormier, one of five suspects wanted in the case, was charged with four counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities. All five charges are felony charges.

Cormier’s alleged attempted murder charges relate to the shooting in front of ZaZa’s Hookah Lounge in Abbeville on Feb. 24. When police arrived at ZaZa’s Lounge, they located around 120 casings and learned four people had been shot, along with four vehicles.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Officers said Cormier was one of the alleged shooters based on surveillance video from the Family Dollar located next door to the lounge.

Bond details were not released.

Latest stories