ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) – An arrest in connection with an Abbeville shooting at McDonald’s has been made.
Clarence Matthews Jr., 27, has been arrested by The Abbeville Police Department in connection with a shooting that occurred at a McDonald’s on Veterans Memorial Dr. on June 6.
According to police, a black male in a hoodie walked past a vehicle in the drive-thru lane and shot multiple rounds from a semi-automatic weapon hitting the vehicle many times.
The victim and the juvenile got out of the car and ran to safety. Matthews ran across the street towards a Circle K and then ran down Nugier St.
Police were able to identify him from a surveillance video of the incident.
Matthews was arrested at the scene of another shooting that happened a week later.
He was arrested for two counts of attempted first degree murder and one count felon in possession of a firearm.
His bond was set at $1,125,000.