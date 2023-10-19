MAURICE, La. (KLFY) – An SRO at North Vermilion High was struck by a vehicle while directing traffic.

According to Vermilion Parish Sheriff Mike Couvillon, detectives were notified that the School Resource Officer at North Vermilion High School was struck by a vehicle around 7 a.m. on Wednesday morning, while directing traffic for student drop off.

According to the SRO, there are two lines of traffic that enter and exit the school grounds. As the SRO was directing the traffic to exit, a tan Toyota Camry was attempting to depart and turn east from the westbound side. As the SRO attempted to direct the vehicle and have him turn west, the driver ignored their orders. As the SRO continued to instruct the driver, the vehicle turned east, towards the SRO and struck him, forcing him onto the hood of the vehicle. The vehicle finally stopped, and the driver turned the vehicle around, continuing to curse the SRO and threaten him as he drove off. The Vermilion Parish School Board provided video which documented the whole incident and assisted in the investigation.

The driver, Keith Dain Sellers Jr., 37 of Maurice, was arrested at his residence without incident.

Sellers was booked into the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center on a warrant for aggravated battery and threatening a public official. Bond was set at $35,00.

The SRO was uninjured in the incident.

