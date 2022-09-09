ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Abbeville Police are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday near J. H. Williams Middle School.

Police said it happened during a football game.

News 10’s Rodricka Taylor spoke with Abbeville Police Chief Mike Hardy to see how the department is cracking down on crime.

He said officers were dispatched to North Miles and E. Oak St. in reference to several shots being fired.

Chief Hardy said they were advised by City Marshals working security at the game that they had to evaluate the football field.

He said when officers checked the area of the 700 block of N. Lamar, the nighttime shift officers did not locate any bullet casings or bullet holes nearby.

It was not until the dayshift officers checked the area and found casings and located two bikes that were on the road just lying there, Hardy said.

The chief said he believed someone was maybe scared, dropped their bikes and ran.

He said right now he believes it is two to four juveniles that may be more involved.

“It looks like these guys are having little rival wars against each other. I’m not sure if it is just something that started between friends and they are mad at each other, but when they start shooting guns at each other in the neighborhood somebody’s going to get hurt,” he said.

Chief Hardy said they should be able to solve the investigation as parents are helping ‘try to take the bad element out of our schools and out of our neighborhoods.’

“One parent who is really just sick and tired of this so she is helping to take her child out of this mess and try to get some help. Other parents are being informed that their kids are involved,” he said. “We have a lot of nicknames. We’re trying to get the real names for some of these children and hoping that if we can get this information, we can stop these random gunshots going off in different parts of town.”

If you know anything about the shooting, you are encouraged to contact the Abbeville Police Department at 337-893-2511.

We reached out to the Middle School, and they said they had no comments about the shooting.