ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) – The Vermilion Parish School District is working to overcome staffing and teacher shortages for the upcoming school year.

Vermilion Parish Superintendent Tommy Byler says they made great strides towards filling those empty spots in the classroom but says the work is far from over. Next month, students will head back to the classrooms but for most school districts the work never stopped this summer. “We are still in the process of trying to fill spots and everybody right now is trying to fill jobs no matter what parish you are in,” explains Byler.

They took the summer months to fill teacher vacancies. Byler says, “We are not getting certified teachers at this point. There is just not a lot left.” He says the ebbs and flows of hiring over the summer is normal. “People are walking away faster than we replenish,” Byler adds.

He says teachers are needed now more than ever as we face a nationwide teacher shortage exacerbated by a global pandemic. Byler continues, “We have more tutors, PARAs. I think COVID affected the support pool.”

Byler says despite not being able to hire all certified teachers, he says there are programs in place to ensure they are ready for the first day. “Anytime we get an uncertified teacher, it just means we have to spend a little more time with in-service training,” explains Byler.