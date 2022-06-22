ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — If anyone receives a text message or email from someone claiming to be a priest at St. Mary Magdalen Church in Abbeville and is asking for money for gift cards, its a scam.

In a social media post, church leaders said they had received several reports of members receiving a text from someone claiming to be Fr. Bulso and other clergy asking them for their cell phone numbers to purchase gift cards.

Church officials neither Fr. Bulso or any member of the clergy is asking for assistance.

It remains unknown if any person has made a donation, but leaders say they are concerned the scam could expand to the congregation or other churches and ask that you be aware.

“When in doubt, contact the church office before responding to any request you may receive.”