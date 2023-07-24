MAURICE, La. (KLFY)– At the intersection of Highway 343 and Highway 697, Maurice residents are concerned about the dangers that have occurred.

People who live in the area, like Georgiana Breaux, said this intersection is extremely dangerous and has been worried others will get hurt or killed. The road has seen a number of accidents, some resulting in death.

“I mean just within the past two months I believe it’s been four accidents,” Breaux said.

Breaux said the most recent accident she’s witnessed involved a 17-year-old who had to be airlifted to a hospital because of her injuries. She said she lives nearby and has to use the intersection daily, but she is afraid.

“Me as a mother, I have five children in my home, and I travel this section daily and I’m terrified to travel right here because I don’t know if someone’s going to pass the stop sign and hit me,” Breaux said.

She said she and a few other expressed their concerns about the dangers of the intersection by trying to get a petition together. She said she’s even reached out to DOTD to see how the situation can be fixed.

“We’ve called,” Breaux said. “I was almost hit not long ago, and I’ve called and asked what can be done and they said the most that could be done was a larger stop sign and that’s all we’ve gotten was a larger stop sign.”

News 10 reached out to DOTD for to find out what the requirements are to install safer road measures and we were told in a statement.

“We can only go by what data we have available and there has to be a certain number of warrants and criteria so different factors are looked into,” DOTD spokesperson said.

DOTD said in addition to a request being made, they have to check and see if police reports have been filed which helps them determine the data for that area.