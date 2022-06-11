UPDATE, 2:35 P.M.: According to the Abbeville Police Department, officers responded to a disturbance call at Live Oak Manor in the 1600 block of E Martin Luther King Jr Dr. in Abbeville around 5:30 a.m. Saturday morning. A camera monitoring service made the call and said that a male that appeared to have a handgun was seen on camera striking a female and carrying her into an apartment.

Officers located the victim, but were unable to make contact with the male suspect, who they believed to still be in the apartment. Officers set up perimeter and called for additional units for assistance since they knew the suspect was armed. Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office, Louisiana State Police, Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office and Acadian Ambulance responded to the scene. Eventually, Vermilion Parish SWAT gained entry to the apartment and found a small child that was alone.

The investigation is ongoing and updates will be provided as they become available.

ORIGINAL, 10:23 A.M.: ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) – Abbeville Police were on-the-scene of a reported standoff within a residential neighborhood Saturday morning.

According to authorities, the situation occurred near Martin Luther King Drive and Schlessinger Street. KLFY News 10 was there in Abbeville and found sheriff’s deputies from surrounding municipalities on scene.

According to reports, some streets leading to Martin Luther King Drive were temporarily blocked-off to traffic. More information will be provided as it becomes available from authorities.