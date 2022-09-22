ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — There are reports of a live hostage situation happening right now in Abbeville.

Multiple people in the area of Thomas Street have reported to KLFY that there is a heavy armed police presence, including SWAT negotiators, state troopers, Abbeville Police, Lafayette Police and Vermilion Parish Sheriff detectives surrounding a home.

Several online social media reports suggest the ongoing hostage situation involves an unidentified male suspect.

It remains unknown how many or if any hostages are involved.

One caller said she has been trying to get into their area to check on her ailing mother who lives nearby, but that her access was denied.

We reached out to Abbeville Police Chief Mike Hardy who advised that he had “no comment.”

With state troopers at the scene, we reached out to Public Information Officer Thomas Gossen who would only tell us “I have been made aware of an incident happening in Abbeville, however that is all I have at this time.”

KLFY will follow this story throughout the evening and provide updates as they become available.