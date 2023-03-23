MAURICE, La. (KLFY) – A road closure in Maurice will cause detours in Vermilion Parish.

According to Mayor Neil Arsement, Hwy. 92 (W. Lafayette Street) between Chief Field Ave. and Bowie Rd. in Vermilion Parish will close at 7 a.m. on March 28 and remain closed until Friday April 7.

The closure is for the replacement of a drainage structure. Emergency vehicles will not have access through the work area. Detour routes will be posted including Hwy. 167, Hwy. 699 and Hwy. 343.

Please drive with caution and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.