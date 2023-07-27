ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — People in Vermilion Parish in need of diapers will soon get some help.

A Pregnancy Center and Clinic has partnered with New Life Church in Abbeville for a free diaper giveaway for Vermilion Parish residents on Aug. 19.

Residents can drive up to New Life Church, located at 1109 N. Lafitte Road in Abbeville from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to receive free diapers. Everyone who comes must show proof of Vermilion Parish residency with either a utility bill, driver’s license or state ID.

Macklyn Guidroz, receptionist and assistant to director at the clinic, noted that approximately 60% of Louisiana women have an unplanned pregnancy and have at least one child at home living in poverty.

The clinic will also be having its own diaper giveaway in November.

Mothers and women who are expecting in need of the services and support can also reach out to the New Life Church to get connected to the clinic.

Pastor Christopher Theall of New Life Church said that, as a church, with everything they do, they are honoring the Lord, and they are focusing on this need for the big community of mothers in the parish.