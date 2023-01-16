ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Abbeville Police and Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s office were involved in a standoff with a suspect.

Riderick Rice, of Abbeville, was arrested Monday after a standoff with Abbeville and Vermilion police.

Around 10:28 a.m., Abbeville Police received an Order for Protective Custody from Vermilion Parish Coroner Myriam Hutchinson for Roderick Rice of Abbeville at S. Lyman Street and Frank’s Alley.

Officers went to the residence earlier and received a complaint from a family member. The family then went to the Coroner’s office while officers stood by.

Rice ran into the house saying that he was not going to be picked up and that he would not leave the house alive.

Abbeville officers then called Vermilion Parish Swat Team who had a negotiator and intelligence specialist who surrounded the house with police.

Police said the standoff lasted around five hours and ended when Rice surrendered peacefully.

Rice was arrested and transported to Abbeville General Hospital Behavioral Center where he will be evaluated then he will transported to Vermillion Parish Correctional Center where he will be held on a Probation and Parole warrant from Baton Rouge.