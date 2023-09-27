ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — An Abbeville High School student who threatened to explode bombs in the school has been found by police, authorities said.

Abbeville Police said the student, who is not being identified as he is a minor, called police just before 9 p.m. Sept. 3 saying he was going to bomb Abbeville High School and 9 a.m. the next day. Authorities said the same person called back ten minutes later and said the previous threat of blowing up the school was not a joke and should be taken seriously.

The subject said he was a 16-year-old student at Abbeville High and was being bullied in school and online, but refused to give any further information.

The subject further explained that he currently had a book sack full of bombs, enough to blow up the whole school. The subject said he knows officers will evacuate the school or cancel school, but he would still go through with his plan.

Police said the subject’s voice was low, deep and had an accent, and that they believe the subject was using a voice changing/distorting app.

With assistance from the Abbeville Police Department, Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office, Erath Police as well as Abbeville and Erath high schools a suspect was identified.

It was later determined that the subject was using a text now/text free app to generate non-traceable numbers, police said.

Detectives subpoenaed records from the company that runs the app and obtained IP addresses. Once it was determined the most-used IP address was a Cox internet user, records from Cox were obtained via subpoena giving a specific address.

The subject’s electronic devices were obtained as evidence and charges are being filed by the Abbeville Police Department. Authorities said other charges in other jurisdictions are possible. No other details or charges were released.

