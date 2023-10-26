VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY)– Authorities with the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office are trying to locate and identify three people involved in a theft that occurred at a Dollar General off of LA 700 in Indian Bayou.

At approximately 6:10 p.m. on Oct. 1, two female suspects and one male suspect were captured on the store’s security cameras and found in the store putting items in a huge box in the back of multiple isles, according to VPSO.

While the male was leaving out the side door of the store with box, the two females used the front door to leave the store with three juveniles.

If you have any information on those involved in this theft, you are urged to call the Crime Stoppers TIP line at 740-TIPS or download and logon to the P3 app to report tips anonymously where you can earn a cash reward.

