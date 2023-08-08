KAPLAN, La. (KLFY) — Kaplan Police are investigating a shooting Monday that left one person dead, authorities said.

Police said detectives and officers with the assistance of the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to report of a shooting that took place on the 500 block of East Sammy Kershaw Avenue on Monday. The unidentified victim was transported to the Kaplan Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Officers searched the area for the suspect who was found and identified by an eyewitness of the shooting, authorities said. The suspect was arrested and transported to the Kaplan Police Department for booking.

