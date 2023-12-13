KAPLAN, La. (KLFY) — The Kaplan police chief explains the laws applied to registered sex offenders, in the wake of a numbers of call with concerns regarding a sex offender living near a school.

News 10 has been receiving calls and complaints about a sex offender living near a school. Although those complaining wanted to remain anonymous, News 10’s looked into the concern and spoke with Police Chief Joshua Hardy, who explained the protocols for registered sex offenders and how there can be a misconception about the law.

“When you hear sex offenders. It is creepy. It’s kind of weird,” said Chief Hardy. “We don’t take sex offenders lightly. Normally, the way it works is if a sex offender lives inside the city limits of Kaplan, they come to the police department once a year and register with one of my administration officers. He stays on top. Make sure that every year, these offenders are registering like they’re supposed to. If not, he issues a warrant for their arrest, and they’re picked up.”

According to the police department, they have 22 registered sex offenders. The chief said a lot of the offenders are not allowed around parks and schools, and they make sure to stay alert because many offenders do not follow what they are supposed to do. If an offender is reported or caught breaking the law, they will be arrested.

The person reported to us we will be named John Doe. There were complaints Doe was living near Maltrait Memorial Catholic School. However, Chief Hardy explains the individual registers every year and falls under the grandfather clause.

“There are offenders that were charged several years ago at the time when they didn’t have the rule that you can’t live by school or playground. So they live by a school and a playground,” said the chief. “Several years ago, you registered as a sex offender, and that was pretty much it; just signed a card, letting the public know. Nowadays, when a sex offender is released from jail, if they’re a certain tier, they’re not allowed to live around a school or a playground or play area.”

The chief goes on to explain how the sex offenders registered prior to the law changed have been grandfathered and are exempt from having to leave a residence near a school or playground.

“Also, the offenders that were already convicted and charged at the time they were basically grandfathered in. They could live in their home,” Hardy explains. “Grandfathered in would mean that the offender didn’t have to leave home. They can stay in their residence, and they don’t have to leave. As to where today, if somebody gets out of jail and they have to register as an offender, they can’t live next to a school or playground.”

Although there is this exemption, the chief said caution and concern are always necessary.

“I think people should be concerned no matter if they’re grandfathered in or not because these offenders committed an act, and it shouldn’t be taken lightly,” Hardy said. “I understand there are concerns, but as law enforcement, we do try to stay on top of it.”

