VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY) – According to the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office (VPSO), one of Acadiana’s most wanted fugitives has been arrested.

The arrest of Gavin Garnica, 20, of Abbeville, was a result of multiple agencies collaborating their efforts on an extensive fugitive search over the past several months.

Garnica faces the following charges from VPSO and the Abbeville Police Department:

FTA unauthorized use of a motor vehicle (2 counts), simple burglary, intimidating a witness, simple assault

FTA battery of a dating partner, false imprisonment

FTA simple escape

Felony FTA resisting arrest, aggravated flight, reckless operation, vehicular negligent injuring

Felony FTA PWITD marijuana, possession of a firearm in the presence of CDS

Felony FTA attempted first-degree murder, illegal use of dangerous instrumentalities, possession of a firearm in a firearm-free zone

Felony FTA PWITD marijuana

Possession with the intent to distribute marijuana

Possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl

Proceeds from drug offenses

Possession of a schedule II narcotic

Taking contraband into a penal facility

Garnica faces the following charges from the Lafayette Police Department:

Aggravated kidnapping

Battery of a dating partner

Carjacking

Resisting arrest by flight

Unauthorized entry of business place (2 counts)

Contempt for possession of firearm in the presence of CDS

Possession of a stolen firearm

PWITD marijuana

Resisting arrest

Garnica faces the following charges in Iberia Parish:

Felony FTA illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, and assault by drive-by shooting

VPSO Public Information Officer and Violent Crimes Task Force Director Eddie Langlinais stated in a press release, “He is known to be a violent individual with a propensity to put law enforcement and the innocent public at risk.”

Langlinais continued, “Garnica has a past history of escape from custody, aggravated flight from law enforcement, and a complete disregard for the public’s safety, all of which creates a high-risk apprehension for law enforcement and threatens public safety.”

“You can see from the litany of criminal charges, Garnica’s capture was a priority not only for our agency but several surrounding agencies as well,” Langlinais added.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.