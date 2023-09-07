MAURICE, La. (KLFY)– One person sustained severe injuries and was transported to the hospital following a two vehicle accident in Maurice Thursday, according to Sgt. Bobby Falcon with Louisiana State Police.

Authorities responded at 4:26 p.m. to the crash, located at Highway 6999 at Claude Road.

According to a Facebook post on the Maurice Volunteer Fire Department’s page, one lane was closed after the accident. Falcon confirmed that the scene is now clear.

This is an ongoing investigation ad more details will be provided when made available.