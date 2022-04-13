ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — One person was arrested and one person is wanted in relation to a shooting that happened in Abbeville over the weekend, according to the Abbeville Police Department (APD).

Bradley Broussard, 22, of Abbeville, was arrested on charges of principal to illegal use of weapons and obstruction of justice. Broussard was transported to the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center.

Bradley Broussard

Jaylin Veney, 27, is being sought on a warrant of attempted second-degree murder and illegal possession of a firearm by a person convicted of certain felonies.

Jaylin Veney

APD is asking for anyone with any knowledge of Veney’s whereabouts to contact the Abbeville Police Department. Veney is to be considered armed and dangerous.