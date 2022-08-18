VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Vermilion Parish Schools Superintendent Tommy Byler confirmed with News Ten that school administrators received a video tip Thursday concerning a student who allegedly brought a gun to the campus of North Vermilion High School earlier this week.

According to Byler, after reviewing the social media video, the unidentified student was arrested and taken into custody by law enforcement, and then released to parents.

He said following a search of the campus, no weapon(s) were located.

The investigation is ongoing.