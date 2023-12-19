ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — A new Abbeville projects aims at making downtown Abbeville safer and more accessible for residents.

If you have traveled down North State Street and the square around the courthouse vicinity, then you possibly noticed many traffic cones, barricades and new stop signs in the area. The work started Dec. 14 and will be a month-long process with changes and visible improvements to the streets through a project called the “Complete Streets Demonstration” initiative.

Cristian Lejeune, a digital media assistant, said the project aims to enhance safety and promote alternative transportation modes in the downtown area. The project will primarily focus on North State Street and the square around the courthouse vicinity. The city will have an installation of a dedicated bike lane, parking adjustments, additional crosswalks and new stop signs in an effort to make the streets safer and more accessible.

City officials urge all commuters and residents to exercise caution and patience while navigating North State Street and the courthouse area. Also, to remain vigilant and patient.

“The Complete Streets Demonstration project is focused on safety and accessibility, which will serve as components to be incorporated into the permanent design planned for 2024,” said LeJeune.

As part of the council meeting on Tuesday night the mayor discussed updates in the project.

For more information or to inquire about volunteering opportunities, please contact us at info@cityofabbeville.net or call us at 337-898-4206.

