ERATH, La (KLFY)– Erath High school officials have announced a new policy that could limit student attendance at home football games.

According to a statement released on the school’s social media, students in grades 8 and under will not be allowed to attend home games unless supervised by an adult.

Principal Belisa Smith released a statement to parents:

“Safety has always been at the forefront of our efforts at Erath High School. During our first home game of the season, we identified a problem regarding unsupervised students exhibiting disruptive behavior including horseplaying and fighting. These actions directly affected the safety of others in attendance, and we developed a solution to address these issues. Moving forward, our goal is to ensure that students under high school age will be accompanied by an adult. We are fortunate to have a great deal of community support in Erath, and we want our event to be enjoyable and safe for all stakeholders who attend our sporting events. We intend to monitor the situation as time goes on and adjust accordingly.” Belisa Smith

In addition, school officials announced that starting with the next home game there would be a high school student section for Erath High students only and that an ID must be presented to enter.

“All students must be seated in the stands at all times unless going to the restroom or to get concessions. At no time should students be gathered around talking or playing,” the social media post read.

One person we spoke with says he believes the new policy is taking away from the teen experience of attending a home football game.

“To be honest with you, they need to let kids be kids. If that’s what they choose to do, go to football games, let them. Don’t take it away from them.”