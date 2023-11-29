ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — The Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco control have released a list of approved vape products, and that means unlisted vapes aren’t on the shelf anymore.

Casey White, the owner of Pippi’s Purpose in Abbeville, says certain vaping products having to be removed from sale is impacting his livelihood and not in a good way.

“I’ve been forced to cut hours. I’ve been having to work hours myself. It’s taken probably around 60 to 70% of revenue out of our store, you know, and that’s just not the type of business that I think that we should be performing together, you know, in Louisiana,” said White.

The state released a list of almost four hundred vape products that can be sold. However, white says it limits his business.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“It’s around the flavor band, and I understand that,” White explained. “The length of time we had to get rid and really were able to learn about this; this was like an overnight thing almost for us. It punched us in our guts.”

White says he would have around sixty to a hundred customers a day. Now, with change, he says they are seeing twenty to forty customers daily.

“Most people come in that we do see for those vapes they turn around, and they’re frustrated,” said White. “You know, and we’re lucky enough to start working on trying to bring in some alternative products that are on the list. It’s just started over, you know, it’s where do I get the money to to bring these products back in when I have all this money that’s set in that manufacturers won’t take back.”

He says he has another source of income with a food trailer, but Pippi’s Purpose is his main source.

“It’s putting people in a jam, and I think it’s going to create a lot of depression and anxiety through these holiday seasons specifically,” said White.

White says he hopes a plan of action can begin to help the vaping industry.

Latest Post