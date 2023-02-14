ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) – Over the weekend, Abbeville Police said they received multiple calls regarding shootings.

According to police, these shootings took place throughout the city on Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and early Monday.

The calls ranged from complaints of a single shot fired at a house to over 50 rounds fired into one location of a neighborhood.

Multiple callers said they saw two vehicles chasing each other and shooting at each other.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

These shootings caused damaged to seven houses, one business, and put two people in the hospital.

Please contact Abbeville Police at 337-893-2511 if you have any information regarding this incident.