MAURICE, La. (KLFY) — It’s taken 110 years, but Maurice has now been upgraded from a village to a town.

“I am proud to be a part of this historic event,” said Mayor Wayne Theriot. “We will forever try to keep the village feel while embracing our community as a town.”

Theriot said the town’s council officially adopted an ordinance upgrading the town’s status. It went into effect on April 13.

The Vermilion Parish town has a population of just over 2,100, according to the 2020 Census. That’s an increase from just under 1,000 in the 2010 Census. Maurice was first incorporated in December 1911 and is named for its founder, Maurice Villien.

The ordinance reclassifying the town is below: