MAURICE, La. (KLFY)– In Maurice, an overnight gas leak forced some residents to leave their homes. Residents at Eagles Nest Subdivision were awoken by a loud burst from a natural gas pipe that forced them to evacuate their homes.

Maurice Volunteer Fire Department, along with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Vermilion parish Sheriff’s Office, were notified of a gas leak coming from a well site on Amhurst Road. Residents in the area had to leave their homes because of the poor air quality. Robin Godeaux, a resident in Eagles Nest subdivision, described the moment she heard the gas pipe burst.

“The noise started around 11:45, and I thought it was something in my house and then I realized it was coming from outside, so I went wake up my husband and he came outside and we noticed it was really loud,” Godeaux said.

Godeaux said an unusual odor soon began to take over the neighborhood.

“It didn’t take long for the strong smell to start filling up the air,” Godeaux said. “I noticed it was even starting to come into the house, you could smell it inside.”

Maurice Fire Chief David Landry said everyone was able to return to their homes a couple of hours later after the department contained the leak.

“Before we let people come back in, we ran our gas detector through the area and made sure that there was no gas present in the area,” Landry said. “The O2 levels were good and everything was okay and everything was in the normal ranges.”

