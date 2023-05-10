MAURICE, La. (KLFY) Law enforcement in Maurice have taken steps to crack down on some street parking happening in the city.

Police Chief Guy Neeren says he sent a letter last month to residents to giving a heads-up about some changes.

Neeren said the enforcement follows a crash involving a school bus and a car parked on the road in a subdivision.

He is asking that residents abide by the changes and says that starting May 15, fines will happen and range anywhere from $100-$230.

“Since then, we had other issues with the postal service not being able to get to the mailboxes because the vehicle parked in the way. A couple of incidents where the fire truck had to reroute and go around the block to get to a resident,” said the chief. “After the school bus incident, I said OK, enough is enough. We need to start cleaning up the roadways before they have a very bad emergency response that we need to get to, and they’re not going to be able to get it in a timely manner.” He goes on to say:

“I was elected to enforce all the state and local laws, so it’s nothing new that’s being brought to the books there’s already on the books. It’s just something that we’re going to start enforcing,” he said. “We’re not trying to play hardball with anybody. It’s all about safety. I got called. What about my lawn service? We’re not going to the guy that will be there 20 minutes and out the way. It’s people that are prolonged parking there and the lawn person is usually in the yard if something happens, they can remove the vehicle almost immediately.”

A resident we spoke with says the move is cramping some lifestyles.

“It’s sad because it’s preventing us from being able to have visitors over. It’s preventing us from being able to have parties, get together, and I believe it’s even such as teenagers, it’s preventing them from being able to have friends over at their house, and instead, they’re out maybe getting in trouble. They could be doing things that they aren’t supposed to, but instead, they could be at home in a safe place where they can do things together rather than going out,” resident Kelly Lofaso said.

However, Lofaso said she understands that for emergencies cars blocking the road would prevent people from being able to move.

“I think that people should be responsible for how they park on the streets instead of just not leaving space. I think that if people were responsible about it and ensured that there was space in between the cars for these emergency vehicles to pass by, then I think it would be okay,” she said.

The chief said a shuttle method would be best to avoid parking on the road.

“I have the same issue at my residence I live in a subdivision, so when I want to have a big of enough event at my home to where I have more than the parking ability, I have to shuttle people to my home. I’ve been doing that since I was elected since I have been here, so I’m not asking the people to do anything that I’m not already doing also,” he said. “Family members know whoever placed the park either at the park or the church parking lot if it’s not on a Sunday, and I’ll go over there, and I bring them to my residence.”