VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A Maurice man is dead after being hit while riding a motorcycle on U.S. 167 in Vermilion Parish.

Michael A. Zuvich, Jr., 44, of Maurice, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to LSP.

LSP said that Zuvich was driving a Tao Tao Lancer-150 motorcycle and traveling north on U.S. 167 near Derek Road around 5:30 a.m. on Nov. 10. At the same time, a Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Gage Prejean, of Erath, was also driving north on U.S. 167.

According to LSP, Prejean allegedly hit the rear of the motorcycle, ejecting Zuvich. LSP also said that after being ejected from the motorcycle, Zuvich was then hit by a Jeep Cherokee.

Both Prejean and the driver of the Cherokee were not injured and showed no signs of impairment. Prejean was cited for careless operation, according to LSP.

This crash remains under investigation.