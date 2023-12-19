NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A Maurice man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Natchitoches Parish, according to the Louisiana State Police.
LSP said they responded to a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday morning at approximately 7 a.m., on I-49 near Mile Post 141. The crash claimed the life of Sean Franks Clark, 41, of Maurice.
Officials said an investigation of the crash revealed Clark was driving a Toyota pickup truck traveling south on I-49. For reasons still under investigation, Clark’s vehicle traveled off the roadway, entered the southbound ditch and struck a large tree.
Clark was unrestrained and received fatal injuries from the crash, according to authorities. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
This crash remains under investigation.