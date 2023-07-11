MAURICE, La. (KLFY) – A Vermilion Parish man was arrested on assault charges that were connected to a shooting incident involving his son.

According to Vermilion Parish Sheriff Mike Couvillon, deputies received a report from a complainant stating as he drove up to the stop sign at Leblanc and Odessa Road near Maurice, Cory Verret Sr. ran out of his residence, yelling at him to stop the truck. The complainant continued to drive away, but a pickup approached him from behind and began tailgating him.

As they approached the intersection of Hwy. 343 and Hwy. 92, the truck following him swerved into the opposite lane of his truck and that’s when Verret Sr was identified as the driver. According to the complainant, Verret Sr. threw a 2 inch pocket knife at them. Verret Sr. then passed him up and then proceeded to slam on his brakes. The complainant stated he turned around and headed in the opposite direction and Verret Sr. followed and continued to tailgate him for a few miles.

The complainant contacted deputies advising him that he was involved in an incident the night before involving Verret’s son, Cory Verret Jr.

Cory Verret Sr. was arrested and charged with intimidating a witness, aggravated assault, and aggravated obstruction of highway.